BRIEF-Covanta Holding Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.19

April 26 Covanta Holding Corp :

* Covanta holding corporation reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $403 million versus i/b/e/s view $399.5 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Covanta holding corp says seen recent strength in ferrous metal market

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $399.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is affirming its guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

