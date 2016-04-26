BRIEF-Aflac Inc Q1 earnings per share $1.74

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Aflac Inc :
* Aflac incorporated announces first quarter results, affirms 2016 operating eps and sales outlook, declares second quarter cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $1.74
* Sees q2 earnings per share about $1.55 to $1.82
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $5.5 billion
* Aflac inc says in yen terms, aflac japan's premium income rose .1% in q1
* Aflac inc says aflac Japan's total revenues were down 0.2% in quarter
* Aflac inc says aflac u.s. Premium income increased 2.1% to $1.4 billion in q1
* Aflac inc says board of directors declared q2 cash dividend of $0.41 per share
* Continue to believe long-term compound annual growth rate for third sector products will be in range of 4% to 6%
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $5.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aflac inc says reiterate annual objective is to produce operating earnings per diluted share of $6.17 to $6.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
