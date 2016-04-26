BRIEF-Equity Residential Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.76

April 26 Equity Residential :

* Equity residential reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.74 to $0.78

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.76

* Qtrly increased same store revenues 4.6%

* Q1 FFO per share $0.47

* Sees normalized ffo guidance range of $0.74 to $0.78 per share for q2 of 2016

* Q1 total revenues $619.1 million versus $666.4 million

* Sees q2 normalized ffo between $0.74 per share to $0.78 per share

* Equity residential sees same store revenue change of 4.5% to 5.0% in 2016

* Equity residential sees same store noi change 5.0% to 6.0% in 2016

* Revises 2016 normalized ffo outlook to $3.05 per share to $3.15 per share

* Co retired, in q1, about $2.0 billion in debt principal

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S