BRIEF-Equity Residential Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.76

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Equity Residential :
* Equity residential reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.74 to $0.78
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.76
* Qtrly increased same store revenues 4.6%
* Q1 FFO per share $0.47
* Sees normalized ffo guidance range of $0.74 to $0.78 per share for q2 of 2016
* Q1 total revenues $619.1 million versus $666.4 million
* Sees q2 normalized ffo between $0.74 per share to $0.78 per share
* Equity residential sees same store revenue change of 4.5% to 5.0% in 2016
* Equity residential sees same store noi change 5.0% to 6.0% in 2016
* Revises 2016 normalized ffo outlook to $3.05 per share to $3.15 per share
* Co retired, in q1, about $2.0 billion in debt principal
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.