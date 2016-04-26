版本:
BRIEF-Golden arrow increases non-brokered private placement

April 26 Golden Arrow Resources Corp

* Golden Arrow increases non-Brokered private placement

* Golden arrow resources corp says non-brokered private placement previously announced on april 20, 2016 has been increased to $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

