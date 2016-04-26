版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Equity Commonwealth under contract to sell 111 River Street

April 26 Equity Commonwealth :

* Equity commonwealth under contract to sell 111 river street

* Equity commonwealth says gross sale price for 566,215 square foot property is $235 million.

* Gross sale price for 566,215 square foot property is $235 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐