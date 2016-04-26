BRIEF-Bear State Financial's current CEO named CFO

April 26 Bear State Financial Inc :

* Bear state financial, inc. Announces promotions within its executive management team

* Bear state financial says current chief accounting officer sherri billings named chief financial officer

* Says current senior executive vp and chief financial officer james m. (matt) machen was named president of bank

* Says mark mcfatridge remains president and chief executive officer of company and chief executive officer of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)