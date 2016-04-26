版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Cirrus logic q4 revenue of $232 million

April 26 Cirrus Logic Inc :

* Cirrus logic reports q4 revenue of $232 million and record revenue of $1.2 billion for fy16

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 revenue $232 million versus i/b/e/s view $226.2 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $220 million to $250 million

* Cirrus logic inc sees q1 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 47 percent and 49 percent

* Q1 revenue view $258.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐