BRIEF-Trustmark Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.40

April 26 Trustmark Corp :

* Trustmark corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly net interest income-fte $99.2 million versus $101.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

