BRIEF-U.S. Silica holdings Q1 loss per share $0.20

April 26 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc :
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* u.s. Silica holdings, inc. Announces first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 revenue $122.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $123.2
million
* Q1 loss per share $0.19 excluding items
* Says capital expenditures for 2016 will be in range of $15
million to $20 million
* Q1 results were negatively impacted by $2.2 million in
restructuring costs
* Anticipates continued downward pressure on volumes and
pricing in its oil and gas business in q2
* Due to current lack of visibility in oil and gas business,
co will continue to refrain from providing guidance for adjusted
ebitda
