BRIEF-Emclaire financial Quarterly earnings per share $0.37

April 26 Emclaire Financial Corp :

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37

* Emclaire financial corp reports 6.1% increase in quarterly earnings

* Qtrly net interest income increased $211,000, or 4.9%, to $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

