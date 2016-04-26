BRIEF-PREIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

April 26 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.80 to $1.87

* Preit reports strong first quarter 2016 results reflecting upgraded portfolio

* Q1 FFO per share $0.42

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.79 to $1.87

* Reaffirming its march 30, 2016 estimate of ffo per diluted share for year ending december 31, 2016

* Pennsylvania real estate investment trust qtrly same store noi excluding lease terminations grew by 4.1%

* Pennsylvania real estate investment trust qtrly same store noi grew by 3.8%

* 2016 net income attributable to preit common shareholders estimated to be between $0.05 and $0.11