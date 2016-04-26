BRIEF-Stonegate Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.51

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Stonegate Bank :
* Stonegate bank announces first quarter 2016 operating results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $21.1 million, a decrease of approximately $689,000 from q4 2015
* Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, declined to 3.92% for q1 of 2016 as compared to 4.06% for q4 of 2015
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.