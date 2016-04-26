BRIEF-FMC Technologies Q1 EPS $0.22 excluding items

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Fmc Technologies Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.28 billion
* Fmc technologies reports first quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.22, excluding $0.13 of charges
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fmc technologies inc qtrly total inbound orders were $671.6 million , including $345.9 million in subsea technologies orders
* Q1 revenue "decline was driven by lower activity and negative impact of strengthening u.s. dollar"
* Backlog for company was $4 billion , including subsea technologies backlog of $3.4 billion at q1 end
* Qtrly total inbound orders were $671.6 million , including $345.9 million in subsea technologies orders
* Says "believe that our subsea service orders will remain fairly resilient in 2016"
* Says energy infrastructure q1 revenue was $84.1 million , down 17 percent from prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.