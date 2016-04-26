BRIEF-Dhx media announces cdn$65.0 million offering of shares

April 26 Dhx Media Ltd :

* Dhx media announces cdn$65.0 million offering of shares

* Aggregate gross proceeds of offering will be approximately cdn$74.8 million

* Underwriters to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 8.7 million shares at a price of cdn$7.50 per share

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to repay borrowings under company's term credit facility maturing july 31, 2019