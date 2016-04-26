版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-Seacor holdings Q1 loss per share $1.62

April 26 Seacor Holdings Inc :

* Seacor holdings announces results for its first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 loss per share $1.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

