BRIEF-Umb financial corp announces $0.245 quarterly cash dividend

April 26 Umb Financial Corp :

* Umb financial corporation announces $0.245 quarterly cash dividend and common stock repurchase authorization

* Authorized repurchase of up to 2,000,000 shares of company's common stock from time to time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

