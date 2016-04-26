版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Capreit acquires greater toronto area townhome property

April 26 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Capreit acquires greater toronto area townhome property

* Canadian apartment properties real estate investment trust says deal valued at $16.4 million

* Capreit paid approximately $16.4 million for property

* Says financed deal with its acquisition and operating credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐