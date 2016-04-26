版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Virtualarmor Q4 revenue rose 101 percent to $2.493 million

April 26 Virtualarmor International Inc :

* Virtualarmor reports fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 101 percent to $2.493 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

