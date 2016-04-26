版本:
BRIEF-First National Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.59

April 26 First National Financial Corp :

* First national financial corporation reports first quarter 2016 results, increases common share dividend

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.59

* Q1 revenue rose 38 percent to c$231.4 million

* Board increased common share dividend to annual equivalent of $1.70 per share, up about 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

