BRIEF-Ocean Shore Holding Q1 earnings per share $0.28

April 26 Ocean Shore Holding Co :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Ocean shore holding co. Reports 1st quarter 2016 earnings

* Ocean shore holding co says net interest income increased $187,000 , or 2.6%, to $7.3 million for q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

