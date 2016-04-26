版本:
BRIEF-Blackhawk Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

April 26 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $366.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackhawk announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue view $198 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.44 to $2.63

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted operating revenues $932 million to $1,002 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

