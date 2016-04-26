BRIEF-Blackhawk Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $366.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blackhawk announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue view $198 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.44 to $2.63
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted operating revenues $932 million to $1,002 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.