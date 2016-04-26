版本:
BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q1 loss per share $0.03

April 26 Capstone Mining Corp :

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Capstone mining first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $126.2 million versus $102.9 million

* Capstone mining corp says capstone's 2016 production guidance remains unchanged

* Qtrly copper production was 24,547 tonnes versus 23,677 tonnes

* Q1 revenue view $115.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

