版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Ashford prices underwritten public offering of 290,850 shares

April 26 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* Ashford prime prices required and previously disclosed small public offering of convertible preferred stock

* Priced its underwritten public offering of 290,850 shares of series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $17.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐