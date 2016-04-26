BRIEF-Toromont Q1 earnings per share C$0.31

April 26 Toromont Industries Ltd :

* Toromont announces results for the first quarter of 2016 and quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.31

* Qtrly revenues $377.7 million versus $340.2 million

* Equipment group backlogs were $126.0 million at march 31, 2016 compared to $92.0 million at december 31, 2015

* Board of directors announced a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per common share

* Q1 revenue view c$359.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S