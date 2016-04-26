版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Lizton Financial and Indiana Business Bancorp announce merger

April 26 Indiana Business Bancorp :

* Lizton financial corporation and indiana business bancorp announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement

* Indiana business bancorp says shareholders of ibb will receive $7.25 per share in cash, for an aggregate merger consideration of approximately $12.45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐