BRIEF-Mueller Water Q2 earnings per share $0.10

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Mueller Water Products Inc :
* Mueller water products reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 sales $283.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $291.9 million
* Mueller water products inc says on track to meet our expectations for full year
* Says Continue To Expect Demand For Our Products To Increase Year Over-Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.