BRIEF-Timberland Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.34

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Timberland Bancorp Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Timberland bancorp EPS increases 62% to $0.34 for second fiscal quarter of 2016; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Quarterly revenue rose 16 percent to $10.21 million
* Net interest income increased 17% to $7.67 million for q2 of fiscal 2016
* Net interest margin for current quarter was 3.92% compared to 4.00% for preceding quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.