版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier, Fokker renew aircraft support agreement

April 26 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier and Fokker renew agreement to support Dash 8/Q Series 100/200/300 aircraft

* Renewal extends alliance by three years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐