BRIEF-PS Business Parks Quarterly FFO per share $1.26

April 26 Ps Business Parks Inc :

* Quarterly FFO per share $1.26

* Ps business parks, inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Same park noi increased $3.7 million, or 6.2%, for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Qtrly total operating revenues $95.97 million versus $92.46 million

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $94.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

