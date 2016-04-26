版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific city financial corp Q1 earnings per share $0.27

April 26 Pacific City Financial Corp :

* Pacific city financial corporation reports continued strong 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

