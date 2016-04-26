BRIEF-Fiera Capital preliminary estimate of assets under management of $98 bln

April 26 Fiera Capital Corp :

* Fiera capital reports march 2016 preliminary assets under management

* Fiera capital corp says preliminary estimate of assets under management of $98.0 billion as at march 31 , 2016

* Fiera capital corp says compared to december 31, 2015 , lower aum mainly attributable to sale of participation in axium infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)