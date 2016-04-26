版本:
BRIEF-Versapay Q4 total revenue up 18.2 pct to $1.40 million

April 26 Versapay Corp :

* Versapay announces q4 and fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Says total revenue for q4 2015 increased by 18.2% to $1.40 million compared to $1.18 million in q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

