版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Sussex bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.34

April 26 Sussex Bancorp :

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sussex bancorp reports 62% eps growth for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $839 thousand, or 17.1%, to $5.7 million for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐