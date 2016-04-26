版本:
BRIEF-Public storage quarterly ffo per share $2.10

April 26 Public Storage :

* Public storage reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend to $1.80 per share

* Quarterly FFO per share $2.10

* Public storage qtrly core ffo per share

$2.21

* Qtrly total revenues $506.9 million versus $476.1 million

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

