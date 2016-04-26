版本:
BRIEF-Terex q1 loss per share $0.68 from continuing operations

April 26 Terex Corp :

* Terex announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $1.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.32 billion

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.60 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.68 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

