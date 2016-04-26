版本:
BRIEF-Psychemedics quarterly revenue fell 1 pct to $6.7 mln

April 26 Psychemedics Corp :

* Psychemedics corporation announces quarterly results

* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to $6.7 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

