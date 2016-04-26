版本:
BRIEF-Boston properties Q1 ffo per share $1.63

April 26 Boston Properties Inc :

* Q1 FFO per share $1.63

* Boston properties announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $5.85 to $5.95

* As of march 31, 2016, company's portfolio consisted of 167 properties

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees projected ffo per share $1.36 - $ 1.38 in q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

