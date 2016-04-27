版本:
BRIEF-Intact Gold appoints Greg Burns to board

April 27 Intact Gold Corp

* Intact Gold appoints Capital Investment Partners director of mergers & acquisitions to board of directors

* Says has appointed Greg Burns to company's board of directors

* Says Burns will replace Bob Thompson who has resigned from board

