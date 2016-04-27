BRIEF-Brown-Forman to buy BenRiach Distillery Co for 285 mln pounds

April 27 Brown-forman Corp :

* Forman to acquire the Glendronach, Benriach, and Glenglassaugh single malt scotch whiskies

* Says has reached definitive agreement to purchase Benriach Distillery Company limited for approximately 285 million pounds

* Says Benriach Distillery company will operate as a subsidiary of Brown-Forman

