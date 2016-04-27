BRIEF-Brown-Forman to buy BenRiach Distillery Co for 285 mln pounds

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
April 27 Brown-forman Corp :
* Forman to acquire the Glendronach, Benriach, and Glenglassaugh single malt scotch whiskies
* Says has reached definitive agreement to purchase Benriach Distillery Company limited for approximately 285 million pounds
* Says Benriach Distillery company will operate as a subsidiary of Brown-Forman
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei