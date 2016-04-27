BRIEF-Anthem Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.46

April 27 Anthem Inc

* Anthem reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.46

* Q1 revenue $20.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $19.86 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $2.63

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $81 billion to $82 billion

* Says net income is now expected to be greater than $9.65 per share for fy 2016

* Medical enrollment totaled about 39.6 million members at march 31, 2016, increase of about 1.1 million members, from 38.5 million at march 31, 2015

* Says excluding these items, adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $10.80 per share for fy 2016

* Benefit expense ratio was 81.8 percent in q1 of 2016, an increase of 160 basis points from 80.2 percent in prior year quarter

* Anthem inc sees fy 2016 benefit expense ratio is expected to be in range of 83.6% plus or minus 30 basis points

* Anthem inc sees 2016 operating cash flow is expected to be greater than $3.0 billion

* For full year 2016, company continues to expect that underlying local group medical cost trend will be in range of 7.0% - 7.5%

* Now expects medical enrollment to grow by 700 - 900 thousand members for full year 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.91, revenue view $80.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $10.80 per share