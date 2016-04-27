BRIEF-Tri Pointe Q1 earnings per share $0.18

April 27 Tri Pointe Group Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Tri Pointe Group Inc Reports 2016 first quarter results
* Tri pointe group inc says homebuilding gross margin
increases to 23.3% for quarter
* Tri pointe group inc says 15% increase in new home
deliveries for quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says Dollar Value Of Backlog At Qtr End of $891.5 million
compared to $943.4 million, a decrease of 5%
* Tri pointe group inc qtrly new home orders of 1,149
compared to 1,194, a decrease of 4%
* Tri pointe group inc says home sales revenue increased
$48.8 million, or 13%, to $423.1 million for q1 of 2016
