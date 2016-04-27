BRIEF-Carlisle Q1 earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations

April 27 Carlisle Companies Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $794 million versus I/B/E/S view $780.8 million
* Carlisle reports record first quarter earnings per share
from continuing operations of $1.05, a 78% increase over the
prior year, on record first quarter net sales
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expect satcom shipments to begin in Q3 of this year
* For full year planning for net sales growth at CIT in
mid-to-high single digit percent range
