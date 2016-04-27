BRIEF-Leidos posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.72/shr from continuing operations

April 27 Leidos Holdings Inc
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72 from continuing
operations
* Q1 revenue $1.31 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion
* Net business bookings totaled $1.2 billion in quarter,
representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.95
* Leidos Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year
2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company's backlog of signed business orders at end of
quarter was $9.6 billion
* Company affirms previously issued fiscal year 2016
guidance
