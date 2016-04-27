BRIEF-Cenovus posts Q1 operating loss $0.51/shr

April 27 Cenovus Energy Inc
* Cenovus Energy Inc qtrly cash flow earnings per share
$0.03
* On track at Foster Creek to achieve expected volumes of
between 60,000 bbls/d net and 65,000 bbls/d net in first half of
2016
* Reduced projected 2016 capital spending by $300 million
* Cenovus finishes first quarter with strong balance sheet
* Qtrly operating loss per share $0.51
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.41, revenue view c$2.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil sands production 137,975 bbls/d versus 144,372
bbls/d
* Workforce reductions for 2016 of 440 staff now largely
complete, leaving co with about 31 pct fewer staff than it had
at end of 2014
* Qtrly total oil production 197,551 bbls/d versus 218,020
bbls/d
* Says Foster Creek production averaged 60,882 bbls/d net in
q1 of 2016, 10 pct lower
* Qtrly natural gas production 408 mmcf/d versus 462 mmcf/d
* Cenovus Energy says Christina Lake oil sands projects
continue to perform well, with production on track to be within
Cenovus's guidance range for 2016
* Cenovus energy inc says at Christina Lake , Q1 production
increased by 1 pct compared with same period in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)