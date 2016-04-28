BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline says there was a fatality at Redwater facility on April 27

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Industrial fatality at Redwater
* At 1:40 p.m. (MT) on April 27 , there was a contractor fatality at Williams' Redwater Olefinic Fractionator in Redwater, Alberta
* Pembina , as operator of facility, will be launching a detailed investigation to determine cause of incident
* Says "further details regarding incident will not be provided at this time out of respect for impacted family members"
* Says "an investigation will be conducted by occupational health and safety and relevant authorities"
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.