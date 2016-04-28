BRIEF-Sky-mobi agreed to repurchase aggregate of 1.3 mln ADSs at price of $2.00 per ADS

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Sky-mobi Ltd :
* Mobi announces repurchase of 1,308,781 ADSs from Sequoia Capital and adoption of 2016 share incentive plan
* Mobi -entered agreement to repurchase aggregate of 1.3 million ADSs at a purchase price of US$2.00 per ADS
* Says share repurchase transaction is not part of US$20 million share repurchase program announced in may 2014
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.