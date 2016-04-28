BRIEF-Tal Education Group Q4 diluted net income per ADS $0.13

April 28 Tal Education Group

* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ended february 29, 2016

* Q4 revenue $175 million versus i/b/e/s view $168.9 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $181.1 million to $183.2 million

* Qtrly diluted net income per american depositary share was us$0.13

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted net income per ads, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was us$0.23

* Not including impact of rmb against dollar, revenue growth rate is expected to be in range of 45% to 47% for Q1 of fiscal year 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)