BRIEF-Tal Education Group Q4 diluted net income per ADS $0.13

April 28 Tal Education Group
* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results
for the fourth fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ended february
29, 2016
* Q4 revenue $175 million versus i/b/e/s view $168.9 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $181.1 million to $183.2 million
* Qtrly diluted net income per american depositary share was
us$0.13
* Qtrly non-gaap diluted net income per ads, which excluded
share-based compensation expenses, was us$0.23
* Not including impact of rmb against dollar, revenue
growth rate is expected to be in range of 45% to 47% for Q1 of
fiscal year 2017
