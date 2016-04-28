BRIEF-Bombardier reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

April 28 Bombardier Inc :
* Bombardier announces major C Series order and reports
financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Says received delta orders up to 125 C Series aircraft -
largest C Series order yet
* Delta air lines, Inc. (Delta) has placed a firm order for
75 CS100 aircraft with options for an additional 50 CS100
aircraft
* Based on list price, firm order is valued at approximately
$5.6 billion
* Quarterly free cash flow usage of $750 million
* Bombardier Inc says remain on track to achieve both our
2016 guidance and 2020 goals
* Deliveries of aircraft to Delta are scheduled to begin in
2018
* Q1 revenue of $3.9 billion versus $4.4 billion last year
* Quarterly loss per share $0.07
* Q1 commercial aircraft revenue $616 million versus $673
million
* Q1 commercial aircraft deliveries 20 units versus 23 units
* As a result of order, program expected to enter into
service with a backlog of more than 300 aircraft or up to 800
aircraft
* Q1 commercial aircraft backlog as at March 31, 2016 $11.1
billion versus $11.5 billion at Dec 31, 2015
* Quarterly bombardier transportation's revenues $1,880
million versus. $2,041 million last year
* Quarterly adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Quarterly Bombardier Transportation's order intakes $1.2
billion versus. $1.2 billion last year
* Quarterly business aircraft revenues $1303 million versus
$1537 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $3.96
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Order backlog at Bombardier Transportation $30.4 billion
as at march 31, 2016 versus. $30.4 billion as at Dec 31, 2015
* Quarterly business aircrafts deliveries 31 units versus 45
units last year
* Quarterly free cash flow usage driven by cash outflows
from operating activities of $456 million
* Says recorded $112 million special charge for workforce
optimization
