BRIEF-CommScope reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.48/shr

April 28 CommScope Holding Company Inc
* CommScope reports stronger than expected first quarter
2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 sales $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.72
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.25
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
