BRIEF-CommScope reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.48/shr

April 28 CommScope Holding Company Inc

* CommScope reports stronger than expected first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 sales $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.72

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

