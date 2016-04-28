BRIEF-First Cash Financial Services, Cash America to combine to create leading operator of retail pawn stores

April 28 First Cash Financial Services Inc

* First Cash Financial Services and Cash America International to combine in merger of equals to create leading operator of retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America

* Transaction expected to be significantly accretive to free cash flow and earnings per share

* Deal would be 10% accretive to first cash's expected eps in 2017 and 35% accretive to cash america's expected 2017 eps

* Cash America shareholders to receive fixed exchange ratio of 0.84 first cash shares for each Cash America share

* First Cash shareholders will own about 58% of combined co, and Cash America shareholders will own approximately 42%

* Deal was unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies